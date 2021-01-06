ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Hits $6.86 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $14,909.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,347 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

