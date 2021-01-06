Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.38.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.85. 38,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,411. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.