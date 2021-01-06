Zscaler, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Zscaler stock opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,540 shares of company stock worth $57,885,531. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

