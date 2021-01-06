ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.36

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $5.40. ZTE shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 26,834 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.14.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ZTE Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

