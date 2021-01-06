Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 380 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 380 price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 394.65.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

