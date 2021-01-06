Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Zynga stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $500,220.00. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,155 shares of company stock worth $4,020,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

