-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

