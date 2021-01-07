$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

