$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $504,506.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,551.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.31. 36,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,999. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

