$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $8,710,944 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $249.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.46. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $263.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

