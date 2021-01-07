$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

