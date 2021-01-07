10,953 Shares in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.79. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $32.05.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.