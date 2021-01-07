10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.93 Million

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post sales of $100.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $75.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $287.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $288.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.50 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.64.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $18.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.79. 1,708,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.15. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.31.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,660,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,117,571. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

