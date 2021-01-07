10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 33,750 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $140.25 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

