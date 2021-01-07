10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.99 and last traded at $158.79. 1,709,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,420,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,660,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,117,571. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.