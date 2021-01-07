$113.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce $113.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.52 million to $113.70 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $111.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $460.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.30 million to $466.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $518.89 million, with estimates ranging from $512.40 million to $524.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $101,333.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,700,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,617. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 533.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $53.29. 3,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,871. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -292.87, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

