$156.44 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post $156.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.55 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Copa reported sales of $681.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $830.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.00 million to $932.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $78.02 on Monday. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.