$17.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce $17.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $31.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $68.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.02 billion to $76.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.54 billion to $80.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $61.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

