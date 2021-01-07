$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $74.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMAO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 9,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.