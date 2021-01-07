19,472 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,472 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

