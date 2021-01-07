1irstcoin (FST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.05 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 97% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002409 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and $83,001.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00104806 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00331263 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012860 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000159 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012471 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.