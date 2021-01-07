$205.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce $205.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.40 million and the highest is $211.90 million. The Macerich posted sales of $222.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $788.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $789.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $822.00 million, with estimates ranging from $778.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.59 on Monday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 2.03.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.