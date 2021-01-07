22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Up 7.2%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 3,895,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,975,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish bought 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 421,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

