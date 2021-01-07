255 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 6,980,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87. The company has a market capitalization of $275.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

