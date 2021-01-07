$270.25 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $270.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.46 million and the lowest is $268.42 million. Wix.com posted sales of $204.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $976.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.65 million to $978.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.83. 1,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 1.64.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.