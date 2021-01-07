$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report $34.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.08 million and the highest is $34.23 million. Celsius posted sales of $24.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $129.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.71 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $169.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,916. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 747.82 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

