$34.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to post $34.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.62 billion and the highest is $35.55 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $143.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.69 billion to $148.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.21 billion to $156.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

WBA opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,556,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,155 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.