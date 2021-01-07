3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by Bank of America

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

MMM opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.03. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

