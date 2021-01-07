$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $14.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.41.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $245.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

