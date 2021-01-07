$447.60 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report $447.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $527.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

CHS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 75,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,843. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.