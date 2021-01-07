$473.11 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $473.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $475.32 million. Belden posted sales of $549.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Belden by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

