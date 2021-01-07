$527.20 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report sales of $527.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $524.40 million. Rollins reported sales of $505.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,070. Rollins has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rollins by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after buying an additional 573,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after buying an additional 528,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rollins by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 367,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rollins by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

