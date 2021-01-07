$6.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post sales of $6.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $10.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $6.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.21. 4,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,875. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

