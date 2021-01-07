$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $7.12 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.22 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.82 billion to $27.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $164.32 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.