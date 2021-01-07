$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.56 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $31.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.