$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.56 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $28.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $31.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.