7,057 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NetEase by 35.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 8.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $2,540,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.61 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

