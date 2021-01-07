$72.36 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $72.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $282.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $370.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $577.77 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.05. 8,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.