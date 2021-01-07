$733.46 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce sales of $733.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $744.80 million and the lowest is $723.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $671.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $137.97.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

