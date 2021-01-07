$767.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $767.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.40 million. Cimpress posted sales of $820.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $97.42 on Monday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth $81,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,651,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

