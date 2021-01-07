$774.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $774.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.38 million. Brinker International reported sales of $847.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,400. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

