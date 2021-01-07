776 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $397.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.51 and a 200-day moving average of $365.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

