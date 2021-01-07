$78.12 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $78.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.47 million and the highest is $79.30 million. QAD posted sales of $78.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $303.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

QADA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6,606.61 and a beta of 1.08. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

