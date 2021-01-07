$80.72 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $80.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.93 million and the lowest is $80.50 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $331.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $333.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 159,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,655. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

