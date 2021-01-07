8X8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,102 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 put options.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $3,104,555. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

