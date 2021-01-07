AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson Sells 2,700 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. 6,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AAR by 120.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 210.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 362.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

