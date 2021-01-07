AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.51

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 3162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

