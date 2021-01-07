Abyss Token Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinBene, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinPlace, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, ZBG, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, BitForex, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

