ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

