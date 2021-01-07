Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKR. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466,092 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

