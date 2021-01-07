Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Up 26%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) shares rose 26% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 438,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 656,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.